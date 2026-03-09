Urbanization and economic development. One mirrors the other. Urban India accounts for over 63% of GDP, with this share expected to rise to 75% by 2030, and more than 600 million people are projected to live in our cities by 2036. One would imagine urban quality of life and infrastructure are on top of policy minds.
Deploy municipal bonds to give urban India the makeover it needs—Here’s how to attract investors
SummaryUrban local bodies (ULBs) must mobilize vast sums to modernize India’s rapidly expanding cities and keep them liveable. Municipal bonds are a useful way to raise that capital. But India must first strengthen the market for ULB debt. Here’s what could be done.
