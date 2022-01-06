Munjals must go by family separation pact in staking claim for brand Hero

Down south, TVS is a classic case of managing family separations. Though the four families in the group went independent of each other a long time back, they have carried on in a “live and let live’’ spirit by agreeing that they can all use the ‘TVS’ brand. They did engage in a legal fight in the early 90s when a dispute broke out between the late Mahesh Krishna (brother of Suresh Krishna) and the Sundaram Finance group founded by late T.S. Santhanam. Ostensibly, the dispute related to the setting up of an allegedly ‘competing venture’. That was a different era when family business thrived on informal arrangements. Much water had flown under the bridge since then; the four groups in the TVS family, all independent, all use the TVS brand. All the same, there are also sections – like the Sundaram Finance group – that have long stopped using the TVS brand.