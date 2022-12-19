Murthy’s remorse: Was his decision an opportunity loss for Infosys?

And yet, Murthy's stake would not have been enough, for the sake of an argument, to keep Rohan at the helm. If the company would have underperformed, after some point, investors would probably have started grumbling. Murthy knows all this well as it was one of these rare circumstances of investor unrest that eventually led to his return in 2013. Infosys’s sub-par and wobbly performance under co-founder S.D. Shibulal made at least one Singapore-based influential investor, Baburaj Pillai, demand from the then board chairman K.V. Kamath to bring back Murthy. Murthy eventually did return, along with his son, cleaned up the dead wood, and oversaw a succession planning that eventually went awry when Sikka abruptly quit in 2017.