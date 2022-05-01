Musk and other billionaires of this gilded age need oversight

Musk’s move on Twitter also is hard to square with the basic concept of fiduciary responsibility. He doesn’t want to buy Twitter to make it a better business—“I don’t care about the economics at all," he recently said—but to realize his ideas about free speech. Tesla’s shareholders are paying the price. As Musk borrowed more than $25 billion against Tesla as collateral, the carmaker’s shares have lost almost a quarter of their value in the past three weeks. If Musk sells part of his stake to keep supporting his personal agenda, that will depress the share price even more.