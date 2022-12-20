Musk has a fresh chance to make up for self-goals

Musk runs two other private businesses that depend on state funds in some form or another. His EV company Tesla has been a big beneficiary of clean-energy subsidies in the US, while SpaceX has got juicy contracts from America’s national space agency and air force. Not only is Musk’s success less of a market outcome than his advocacy of laissez faire may suggest, whiffs of global geopolitics have been sniffed in Twitter stakes reportedly held—perhaps to arched eyebrows in Riyadh—by Saudi Arabia’s Alwaleed bin Talal and Qatar’s sovereign fund. In this maze of interests, the word ‘agency’ in place of ‘platform’ proposes itself for Twitter. Although Musk’s weekend poll was apparently prompted by another bout of platform policy confusion, this time over links to rival platforms being tweeted, it followed his Doha visit for Sunday’s football World Cup final so closely that West Asian investor feedback could plausibly also claim some credit. There have been reports that he is scouting for fresh investment in what’s turning out to be a cash burner, with many valuable advertisers and content generators having fled. This requires platform stability as a basic condition, even if only to regain its broad potential as an opinion swinger of sorts, which itself calls for appeal across both sides of the political aisle, a game that would take a fresh start to play, now that Twitter has taken such an openly rightist tilt. Given the value of real engagement, real neutrality would be better for business too.