Musk is right about why Twitter matters so much

Last week, Twitter shareholder Elon Musk—one of its two biggest with less than a tenth of its equity—offered to take the business private by buying others out at a price that would value it at $43 billion. Given his loose talk of 2018 on delisting Tesla, the offer was ascribed by some to the whimsy of wealth, even as dismay arose over an alleged Twitter ‘troll’ trying to snap it up. Determined not to be “held hostage" by Musk’s proposal, the firm fortified itself with a ‘poison pill’, by which if anyone were to acquire 15% of its stock, existing owners would get to buy additional shares cheaply just to steepen the cost of a takeover. Musk averred that his aim was not to enrich himself, but to secure “the future of civilization", no less, by securing free speech, which needed a public platform that’s “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive" in his words. Waving a banner for liberty may help him rally a section of Twitter users, having already stoked user dissent over a policy gag on hate speech and calls to violence. Yet, as a champion of free speech, Musk’s position is not a complete free for all. Apart from an edit option for users and full disclosure on how Twitter filters the posts that go out, his wish list includes spam accounts kept out. His ideas also find some favour among those who want the web decentralized again, with control of data given back to us. To that end, he has toyed with the idea of a blockchain model for social media. So has Dorsey.