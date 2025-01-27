Musk versus Altman: Get set for Act II of a Shakespearean drama
Summary
- Their mutual friction goes back to the foundational ideals of OpenAI. But now both seem to have Trump’s favour: Elon Musk as DOGE boss and Sam Altman as a participant in America’s Stargate project.
The global theatre of technology has long offered us a ringside view of a stage where visionaries have bitterly opposed each other, alliances have formed and ended, and betrayals abound. Now, Elon Musk and Sam Altman find themselves cast as rivals in a tale of ambition, ideals and perhaps revenge.