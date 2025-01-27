Musk versus Altman: Get set for Act II of a Shakespearean drama

The global theatre of technology has long offered us a ringside view of a stage where visionaries have bitterly opposed each other, alliances have formed and ended, and betrayals abound. Now, Elon Musk and Sam Altman find themselves cast as rivals in a tale of ambition, ideals and perhaps revenge.

Like a Shakespearean play, their history of mutual confrontation is laced with moral dilemmas, whispered conspiracies and unhidden ambitions of global influence.

When OpenAI was founded in 2015, its vision was nothing short of utopian: to create artificial intelligence that would benefit all of humanity. Musk, one of its co-founders, stood as a towering figure behind this mission, pledging not just money, but a sense of moral purpose.

Yet, as with many grand ventures, cracks began to form.

By 2018, Musk had left the organization. What began as a quiet exit has since turned into a public battle, with Musk accusing OpenAI of abandoning its ideals and becoming a profit-driven enterprise tied too closely to Microsoft.

The apparent animosity reached its peak last year when Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman. The owner of Tesla, SpaceX and X argued that OpenAI had betrayed its founding principles, transforming itself into what he derisively termed “ClosedAI."

Musk’s accusations were damning: a betrayal of trust, a compromise of transparency, and a reckless pursuit of corporate gain. But in a plot twist worthy of the Bard, Musk abruptly withdrew that lawsuit within months, leaving observers puzzled.

Was it a strategic retreat, a prelude to something more, or an unseen truce struck behind closed doors?

Even as Musk stepped back, the story gained a chorus of new voices. US regulators, including the Federal Trade Commission, lent credibility to his claims. They questioned whether OpenAI’s partnership with Microsoft skirted antitrust laws.

Shared board members, potential conflicts of interest and exclusivity agreements painted a picture that seemed more Machiavellian than altruistic. Musk, the ever-defiant protagonist, appeared vindicated.

Yet, this story isn’t just a tale of corporate rivalry. It retains the semblance of a morality play. Add to this the tragic and untimely death of Suchir Balaji, a former OpenAI employee.

While it was officially deemed a suicide, the circumstances around Balaji’s death sparked a flurry of speculation over possible foul play. Balaji, some contended, possessed sensitive documents that could have exposed OpenAI’s inner workings.

Meanwhile, Musk appears to be gathering his forces. In an unlikely alliance, he seems to have found camaraderie with Donald Trump, who appointed him the head of America’s new Department of Government Efficiency, and Tucker Carlson, known for his ability to shape public opinion.

But before Musk could bask in the glow of political power, Altman was seen alongside Oracle’s Larry Ellison and Softbank’s Masayoshi Son at the White House with Trump for the latter’s announcement of Stargate, an AI-infrastructure project involving all three.

Where that leaves Musk’s anti-OpenAI campaign is unclear. Critics accuse him of ulterior motives, but his supporters see him as a whistleblower, determined to hold Altman accountable for the promises OpenAI once made as a non-profit organization.

For Altman, the challenge is both personal and existential. As CEO, he must bear scrutiny from regulators and the public, while ensuring that OpenAI retains its position at the forefront of the AI revolution.

But like Shakespeare’s Shylock, Musk seems unwilling to let the past go. His allegations, whether or not they’re rooted in principle, have left their mark on OpenAI, whose motives have been under watch.

Parallels with a Shakespearean drama are hard to miss. There is betrayal, ambition and potential injustice. Musk seems keen to extract his pound of flesh, whether through regulatory victories or the court of public opinion.

He took little time to cast doubt on Stargate’s investment plan, saying that its participants didn’t have enough money to put in. Altman, who responded by defending the proposal, seems set to continue playing the role of an embattled leader looking to uphold his AI vision.

Will OpenAI emerge with its publicly stated ideals intact? Or will the company end up knocked off its pedestal by the forces of ambition and greed?

With apologies to Shakespeare, one can imagine Musk saying that ‘a virtuous pact was sworn, yet greed’s foul hand hath turned thy noble cause to gilded chains; I’ll wrest thy mask and lay bare truth, though it cost thee blood or pride.’

And we can picture Altman responding thus: ‘Thy cries are but the echoes of envy’s wrath, for progress oft must walk the path of shadows to shape the brighter dawn.’

Right now, neither Musk nor Altman seems to have an edge over the other. A few weeks ago, Musk’s influence in Washington was the talk of the town. After the Stargate announcement, Altman’s star is thought to be rising over the same firmament.

Musk, of course, is not just the world’s richest man, one who is seen to have the best chance of becoming the first trillionaire in history, he has a business empire. Apart from Tesla, SpaceX and X, he also has Neuralink and Boring Company.

But then, in this high-stakes drama with the line between heroism and villainy blurred, it’s AI that is seen as the 21st century herald of geopolitical power. And it’ll be years before the footlights dim.

The author is a corporate advisor and independent director on boards.