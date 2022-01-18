‘Muska’ for Musk should go with the same for our entrepreneurs

Finally, building trust is key to entrepreneurship and job creation. India has been a trustful society with entrepreneurial instincts for centuries. As an Industrial Commission (1916-1918) report authored by British officer T.H. Holland had observed, “At a time when the West of Europe, the birth place of modern industrial system, was inhabited by uncivilised tribes, India was famous for the wealth of her rulers and for high artistic skill of her craftsmen. And even at a much later period, when the merchant adventurers from the West made their first appearance in India, the industrial development of this country was at any rate not inferior to that of the more advanced European nations."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}