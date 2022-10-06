Musk’s Twitter rethink: Deceptively whimsical?

Elon Musk has done it again. Got our internet feeds abuzz, that is, with yet another grand ambition of his. If suspicions run high of his latest aim being fuelled by whimsy more than wisdom, pin them partly on his somersaults over buying Twitter, a platform that lets people webcast short little ‘tweets’. This high-profile takeover target first found in Tesla’s chief a critic of its free-speech policy, then the maker of a mega $44 billion offer to buy it, a post-inking deal rejector next who cited excessive fake accounts as a put-off, and finally an investor signalling that a possible break-up penalty of $1 billion wasn’t really his reason to go through with the buy-out after all. To mark his latest rethink, Musk issued this tweet: “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app." What did he have in mind? Did he want the platform to chase a trail blazed by Tencent’s WeChat? Backed by fintech enablers and Beijing, this Chinese app began with chats, moved on to ‘everything’ and now boasts of a billion users. “You basically live on WeChat in China, because it’s so… helpful to your daily life," Musk once told Twitter staff, “And I think if we could achieve that, or even close to that with Twitter, it would be an immense success." Yet, this goal seems like such a long shot, especially in the US market, that such talk could be a red- herring cover for a less risky plan.

