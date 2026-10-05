Must Tata Sons go public? India’s central bank has several other options that could be explored

Regulatory pressure from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group of companies, to list its shares has opened up a can of worms.
Regulatory pressure from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group of companies, to list its shares has opened up a can of worms.
The central bank’s directive to a company to take a particular corporate action has raised questions of regulatory jurisdiction, governance limits and the propriety of a monetary authority forcing an issue related to the equity market.
The central bank’s directive to a company to take a particular corporate action has raised questions of regulatory jurisdiction, governance limits and the propriety of a monetary authority forcing an issue related to the equity market.
What makes the RBI order even more controversial is that it comes two years after Tata Sons applied for de-registration as an upper-layer non-banking finance company (NBFC); in the meantime, RBI changed the rules of the game and is now insistent that the company goes public.
Adding controversy to this messy situation is the fact that the central bank has not felt it necessary to clearly spell out its rationale compelling Tata Sons to pursue an initial public offering, especially since Tata Sons has paid down its outstanding debts.
The central bank’s diktat is being viewed in several quarters as regulatory overreach for a number of reasons.
First, it is unclear whether RBI can force a company to go public, especially when it is not a bank, a non-bank lender or an entity engaged in any manner of financial services as either a loan originator or distribution platform.
Any decision to stay private or list its shares on stock exchanges, or even its choice of instruments for raising capital, lies exclusively with its shareholders; no third party can or should take that decision on their behalf. Any attempt to do so violates the natural order of a market-oriented economy.
RBI’s implicit logic that listing would engender transparency, leading to tighter regulation and better governance, does not stand scrutiny under standard risk metrics or the test of real-world examples; many listed companies in India have gone bust due to poor governance or lax regulatory oversight.
To be sure, a too-big-to-fail argument can be made for upper-layer NBFCs to be more transparent, but listing is not the only solution to that.
This is not to downplay RBI’s role in maintaining financial stability in the economy, which has several conglomerates as significant actors.
If RBI senses that there is even a sliver of risk in Tata Sons and its holding structure, the regulator can always spell out necessary guardrails for it; perhaps it can even nominate a director to the Tata Sons board for a closer line of sight into its operations, though this might need some enabling regulatory directives.
Additionally, if the central bank senses mounting risks, it can act in two ways. Directly, it can tighten regulatory compliance norms for the entity; indirectly, it can even exercise risk mitigation through the financial sector, like it did for virtual digital assets. But forcing a company to go public remains an unconvincing solution for risk avoidance.
In a recent public address, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said financial stability required proactive regulation “while being proportionate.” Pushing an entity, however large, to go public flies in the face of such a fair stance that balances systemic risks and the rights of shareholders.
Indeed, RBI’s energies may be better expended on a variety of risks that already dog the country’s financial services sector: digital fraud, cybersecurity threats as AI evolves, lending exuberance among NBFCs, a growing overhang of unsecured retail credit and climate transition shocks, among others.