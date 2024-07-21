Mutual fund launches: Let’s not be condemned to repeat history
Summary
- Today’s Mutual Fund scenario resembles an earlier boom that left investors with either losses or low returns. It’s clear that asset management companies find MFs way easier to hawk when the stock market is roaring, regardless of valuations.
I started my first job in journalism on 1 October 2005. My beat was personal finance. This was a time when new equity mutual fund (MF) schemes were being launched left, right and centre. Within six months, 24 new equity schemes that raised ₹22,511 crore were launched. This might not sound like a very large amount now, but it was then.