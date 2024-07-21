Mutual fund launches: Let’s not be condemned to repeat history

Ultimately, the more money an AMC manages, the more money it earns. And it so turns out that it’s easier to raise money through new MF launches at a point when the stock market is going from strength to strength, as it was in 2007-08. The BSE Sensex rose by 60% from the end of March 2007 to its then all-time high of 20,873 reached on 8 January 2008.