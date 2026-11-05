Mutual fund trail commission: A perpetual fee of this kind defies logic

India’s regulations for varied investments require policymakers’ attention. One such aspect is of trail commissions that mutual fund distributors receive. There are two ways in which one can park savings in an mutual fund: through a regular plan or a direct one.
A regular plan is bought through an intermediary such as a distributor, bank or brokerage firm. A direct plan is bought from the fund house or through online investment platforms, with no intermediary involved. The two plans hold the same portfolio. The only difference is the regular plan’s higher expense ratio on account of the intermediary’s commission and other distribution costs.