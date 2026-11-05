Mutual fund trail commission: A perpetual fee of this kind defies logic

India’s regulations for varied investments require policymakers’ attention. One such aspect is of trail commissions that mutual fund distributors receive. There are two ways in which one can park savings in an mutual fund: through a regular plan or a direct one.
India’s regulations for varied investments require policymakers’ attention. One such aspect is of trail commissions that mutual fund distributors receive. There are two ways in which one can park savings in an mutual fund: through a regular plan or a direct one.
A regular plan is bought through an intermediary such as a distributor, bank or brokerage firm. A direct plan is bought from the fund house or through online investment platforms, with no intermediary involved. The two plans hold the same portfolio. The only difference is the regular plan’s higher expense ratio on account of the intermediary’s commission and other distribution costs.
A regular plan is bought through an intermediary such as a distributor, bank or brokerage firm. A direct plan is bought from the fund house or through online investment platforms, with no intermediary involved. The two plans hold the same portfolio. The only difference is the regular plan’s higher expense ratio on account of the intermediary’s commission and other distribution costs.
There is a clear case for paying for advice. Someone investing for the first time needs guidance on which fund to choose, how much to invest and for how long, and such advice cannot be free. The question, however, is whether the intermediary should be paid perpetually for advice that was given only once.
Under the current structure, the commission is built into the expense ratio, and no upfront commission is paid. It is deducted by the fund house for as long as the investor stays invested and is normally paid monthly to the intermediary. In essence, the intermediary earns income month-after-month, even for decades. The trail commission varies from one fund house to another and also by schemes.
Consider an example. An individual invests ₹5 lakh in a mutual fund scheme and stays invested for 10 years. Assume the scheme earns a gross return of 12.5% per annum. The direct plan has an expense ratio of 0.5% while the regular plan has an expense ratio of 1.5%.
After 10 years, the direct plan is worth about ₹15.5 lakh and the regular plan about ₹14.2 lakh. A one-percentage-point difference per year costs the investor ₹1.33 lakh, close to a tenth of the wealth an individual would otherwise have.
This loss has two parts. About ₹88,000 is the additional expense charged on the regular plan. The bulk of it is trail commission paid to the distributor. The remaining ₹45,000 is the return this money would have earned had it remained invested. Because the fee is deducted silently from the portfolio value rather than billed separately, it goes largely unnoticed.
Behavioural finance research finds that investors respond to visible, upfront charges but largely ignore ongoing expenses deducted quietly from their investments—costs that are “out of sight, out of mind.” Add a status quo bias, or the tendency to stick with an earlier choice, and the regular plan incurs a cost that the investor neither notices nor acts on, something that the industry knows well.
The usual justification for continued trail commission is that the intermediary’s role also includes after-sales support for non-financial service requests such as updating nominations or bank account details, KYC updates and periodic portfolio reviews. But that doesn’t justify a perpetual trail commission.
An investor wishing to switch to the direct plan faces another hurdle. Indian tax law strangely treats a switch as a redemption followed by a fresh purchase, so it attracts capital gains tax. For equity funds, long-term gains above ₹1.25 lakh a year are taxed at 12.5%. For debt funds, the gains are taxed at the income tax slab rate for investments after April 2023 and without any exemptions, so the cost of switching to direct funds is even higher for those in higher tax brackets.
This tax is visible and painful, unlike the trail commission, and creates a lock-in. The longer an investor stays in a regular plan and the higher the investment, the larger the accumulated gain and the higher the tax cost of leaving. An investor can move to a new intermediary and save the trail commission for 12 months. Thereafter, the regular trail commission resumes, even if the new distributor has not provided any advice.
Policymakers and the industry should consider changes.
First, rename regular plans as “indirect” plans so the label is clear. Second, after a set period, say two years, or once a fixed fee has been paid through the monthly commission route, an indirect plan should convert to the same scheme’s direct plan at zero cost: no tax, no exit load, and the expense ratio should fall.
Third, distributors should earn commission only on fresh money, and only for those first two years. Money switched from another fund should not count. That would remove any reward for persuading a client to sell and repurchase. Fourth, for any other services, there should be a fee schedule. Financial advice deserves to be paid for, but not forever or without an upper limit.
The author is Union Bank Chair professor of economics, Great Lakes Institute of Management