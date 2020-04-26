MUMBAI : The closure of 6 debt schemes by Franklin Templeton India on Thursday has increased the worries about debt funds and if the investment in these schemes is safe in the view of liquidity concerns due to covid-19 pandemic. Mint spoke to NS Venkatesh, Chief Executive, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on whether the other income funds, credit risk funds are likely to face the heat of increased redemption pressures. Edited excerpts.

Is there a liquidity concern for debt funds, is the investment safe?

Income oriented debt schemes of most mutual funds have superior credit quality as confirmed by ratings of independent credit rating agencies and continue to remain fairly liquid even in these challenging times. Even the credit risk funds are well diversified and made up of AAA rated paper, T-bills, G-Secs, cash and some lower rated paper.

Is the industry able to manage the redemption pressures, without borrowing excessively?

SEBI regulations allow mutual funds schemes to borrow up to 20% of their assets to meet liquidity needs for redemption / dividend pay-out. However, as of April 23, 2020 out of the 42 mutual funds only four mutual funds had borrowings, aggregating to Rs. 4,427.68 crores. Even here it could be a one-off instance of fund houses trying to manage some redemptions. The borrowing at industry level is very minimal and should not raise any concern of lack of liquidity.

Do we need a separate liquidity window for mutual funds?

Banking liquidity in excess of ₹700,000 crore, Long-Term Repo Operations (LTRO) conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), expectations of further rate cuts and Operation Twist by the RBI is likely to keep bond market liquid and normally functioning in current challenging times. At some point the TLTRO affects would trickle the credit curve to even lower rated paper.

Shutting down of 6 schemes in a market which is already jittery bodes well for the confidence in mutual funds?

The Mutual Fund industry has seen many cycles and its professional fixed income fund managers have managed crises efficiently over the years. The Mutual Fund industry remains fully committed to investor interests and there is no need for them to panic and redeem their investments. The industry continues to remain robust like in 2008 sub-prime crisis or 2013 taper tantrum crisis. AMFI strongly recommends that investors continue to focus on their investment goals, consult their financial advisor and not get side-tracked by an isolated event in a few schemes of a single fund company.

Will there be a contagion affect, more redemption pressures? If yes, how is the industry poised to manage it?

So far, the effects are limited to one fund house and that is the reason why the captains of industry came together to assure investors and prevent any panic redemptions. Liquidity, maturity profile and credit quality for debt funds is appropriate for day to day operations to continue uninterruptedly. We expect the debt funds across the mutual fund industry to continue their normal operation without any material impact.

What other regulatory support is needed to manage the covid-19 pandemic and related financial stress on the fund industry?

Both Sebi and RBI are watching the markets closely and have assured to step in and provide adequate support, whenever required.

Some yield-oriented funds were taking credit risks, isn't that incorrect?

We cannot comment on individual fund portfolios.

How would you rate the response of TLTRO 1 and 2. Most of it has gone to only better rated paper, so has it helped in the real sense?

TLTRO was a good and proactive step taken by RBI, which helped provide enough liquidity during the time of this pandemic. The TLTRO was targeted at corporate bonds and banks have been buying bonds so corporates who wanted funds have ready providers. The TLTRO provided market stability and reduced the volatility at the yield level.

