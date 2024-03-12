Mutual funds versus bank deposits? Dispel that myth.
Summary
- The success of India’s mutual fund industry has not been at the cost of bank deposit growth in the country. Take a good hard look at what the data reveals.
The deposits and advances of the Indian banking system are likely to record a significant uptick in 2023-24. Bank deposits are likely to end this fiscal year with 13-14% growth. However, credit growth will outpace this and could end the year with 19-20% growth. Even if we net out the merger impact of HDFC, the story does not change materially. This is a structural break, as nominal GDP growth is likely to end 2023-24 below 10%, so credit as a multiple of nominal GDP growth will be about 2.3 times, against a 7-decade average of close to 1.5. Even if the ratio moderates to about 1.5 over the medium term, we will still have a short-term credit spurt. Against this backdrop, it is imperative to understand where bank deposit growth is headed.