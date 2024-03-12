Mutual funds versus bank deposits? Dispel that myth.

This is borne out by other data. If we look at incremental deposits in savings accounts, their share in total deposits has reduced to 20% in 2022-23 from 40% in 2019-20, while incremental current account deposits in total deposits have increased to 10% in 2022-23 from 8% in 2019-20. The overall CASA proportion, however, has declined from 45.2% in 2021-22 to 40.5% in 2023-24. The reason for this sharp recent decline is that deposits in savings bank accounts have flowed into time deposits, with banks having raised their time-deposit rates. The share of time deposits in incremental deposits has zoomed to 93% in 2023-24 from 44% in 2021-22, while that of CASA has dropped from 56% to 7% in the same period. This pronounced shift towards time deposits is not a surprise, as CASA deposits are usually meant for transaction purposes.