Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Aid for Myanmar matters in multiple ways
Summary
- Operation Brahma, India’s quick response package to assist the quake-stricken country, is a humanitarian effort above all. Good neighbourly ties pay long-term dividends too.
With Myanmar devastated by an earthquake that has claimed more than 1,600 lives, India has initiated efforts to assist it in relief and rescue missions. Under Operation Brahma, two naval ships with relief supplies were despatched. Two others will follow.
