Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | Aid for Myanmar matters in multiple ways

Mint Quick Edit | Aid for Myanmar matters in multiple ways

Livemint

  • Operation Brahma, India’s quick response package to assist the quake-stricken country, is a humanitarian effort above all. Good neighbourly ties pay long-term dividends too.

Helping Myanmar in its hour of grief should help generate goodwill.
Gift this article

With Myanmar devastated by an earthquake that has claimed more than 1,600 lives, India has initiated efforts to assist it in relief and rescue missions. Under Operation Brahma, two naval ships with relief supplies were despatched. Two others will follow.

With Myanmar devastated by an earthquake that has claimed more than 1,600 lives, India has initiated efforts to assist it in relief and rescue missions. Under Operation Brahma, two naval ships with relief supplies were despatched. Two others will follow.

Also Read: Earthquake insurance: India’s coverage is woefully inadequate

Also, the Air Force has been deployed to send aid material as well as search and rescue teams, even as a 118-member army field hospital unit is being sent for medical assistance.

Also Read: Earthquake insurance: India’s coverage is woefully inadequate

Also, the Air Force has been deployed to send aid material as well as search and rescue teams, even as a 118-member army field hospital unit is being sent for medical assistance.

New Delhi’s swift response is laudable from both a humanitarian and strategic perspective.

Also Read: Mint Explainer: Why India supports Myanmar's contested military regime

Though India has had trouble with insurgents in the Northeast being trained in Myanmar, broader ties with the eastern neighbour have been positive. Helping Myanmar in its hour of grief should help generate goodwill. Moreover, it’s important for India to stay active in its neighbourhood, where China is trying to deepen relations and encircle India.

Also Read: Indo-Pacific security: India mustn’t let Diego Garcia fall off its map

New Delhi’s recent efforts to help Turkey and Syria were noted around the world, as with its pandemic-time supply of covid vaccines. India must keep up its soft diplomacy. Good neighbourly relations are a long-term asset, especially as they undergo reversals elsewhere around the globe.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.