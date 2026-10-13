Few markets are as unloved as India’s right now. In the 12 months to August, the MSCI India index lost about 2% in dollar terms. The broader emerging-market index gained 36%. The Sensex is still below the peak it reached in September 2024. Talk about India these days is mostly about what it lacks. The gloom is not baseless. Three things weigh on India. None of them is of its own making.
Nageswaran: India has been out of fashion among global investors but that could change
SummaryGlobal sentiment towards Indian assets has been poor for some time now. Although the reasons for it are real, they are mostly external. Each of them can turn within the next 12-18 months. Let’s examine them one by one.
Few markets are as unloved as India’s right now. In the 12 months to August, the MSCI India index lost about 2% in dollar terms. The broader emerging-market index gained 36%. The Sensex is still below the peak it reached in September 2024. Talk about India these days is mostly about what it lacks. The gloom is not baseless. Three things weigh on India. None of them is of its own making.
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