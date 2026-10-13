Nageswaran: India has been out of fashion among global investors but that could change

Few markets are as unloved as India’s right now. In the 12 months to August, the MSCI India index lost about 2% in dollar terms. The broader emerging-market index gained 36%. The Sensex is still below the peak it reached in September 2024. Talk about India these days is mostly about what it lacks. The gloom is not baseless. Three things weigh on India. None of them is of its own making.
Few markets are as unloved as India’s right now. In the 12 months to August, the MSCI India index lost about 2% in dollar terms. The broader emerging-market index gained 36%. The Sensex is still below the peak it reached in September 2024. Talk about India these days is mostly about what it lacks. The gloom is not baseless. Three things weigh on India. None of them is of its own making.
The first is an unsettled relationship with the US. India has faced American tariffs and sanctions. Portfolio and direct investors alike see that as a risk.
The second is energy. India’s landed cost of crude averaged about $116 a barrel in September, after dipping to about $82 in July. Supply disruptions and higher freight and insurance costs have kept it high.
The third is the absence of an “AI play.” In a gold rush, the steady money is made by those who sell shovels and jeans. India has neither the AI models nor the chips and memory that go into them. Korea and Taiwan do. Their chipmakers have helped the emerging-market index close much of its long-term gap with India. Some also fear that AI will hurt India’s IT services.
Each of these can change. That is the case for looking at India with fresh eyes.
Start with oil. The consensus forecast puts crude at $70 to $75 a barrel in 2027. If prices ease even part of the way, India gains more than most. A lower oil bill helps the current account, inflation and the rupee at once. We had a small preview this summer. In July and August, oil fell sharply and doubts surfaced about the AI spending spree. Foreign investors put $5.2 billion into Indian equities in those two months.
Next, the AI trade. The boom is no longer only a stock-market story. It has become a borrowing story. Spending on data centres, chips and power is expected to reach $7.6-8 trillion by 2030. About $450 billion of AI-related debt was raised this year by early September, more than double all of 2025. The Bank of England now counts AI among the risks that could strike together with others.
The arithmetic is hard to make work. Analysts expect the tech sector’s yearly operating cash flow to rise by about $1.26 trillion by 2028. They expect its customers in eight other sectors to add only about $690 billion between them. Both cannot be right. Who will write the cheques?
Aswath Damodaran of NYU Stern points to a deeper problem. The outcome that best justifies today’s prices is one where AI replaces workers on a large scale. That same outcome would hurt jobs, spending and tax revenues, and with them the very revenues AI firms are counting on.
None of this means a crash is due on a set date. Booms often run longer than sceptics expect. A disorderly unwinding would not spare India in the first few weeks either, because fear typically hits every market. But once prices begin to reflect what AI can realistically earn, investors will look for growth that does not rest on that one bet. Few large markets offer that as clearly as India.
The third headwind, relations with Washington, is the hardest to call. An interim trade framework was agreed on in February. The direction is right, even if the pace is uncertain.
Meanwhile, India’s own numbers have held up well through a hard year. Real GDP grew 7.8% in April to June, above the Reserve Bank’s projection of 7%. Manufacturing grew 9.2%. Inflation in 2025-26 was the lowest in 47 years. The fiscal deficit has come down from 9.2% of GDP in 2020-21 to 4.4% in 2025-26. Tax relief, GST rationalization, rate cuts and easier regulation in 2025 built a cushion before the shock. Resilience is built in good times. Its value shows in bad times.
Bond markets have noticed. Ten-year government bond yields have risen this year in 21 of 22 major markets. India’s rose by 64 basis points. Many developed countries saw theirs rise by more than 100 basis points. S&P upgraded India last year. This year, the Japan Credit Rating Agency rated India A-, its first A rating in three decades.
Now the rupee. It has weakened and that has hurt investors. But the Reserve Bank does not target a level and flexibility has done useful work. In real trade-weighted terms, the rupee fell about 17.5% from a high in November 2024 to May 2026.
A competitive rupee has helped exports. India’s exports of goods and services rose 15.6% in April to August—to $399 billion. Higher prices for refined fuels and strong electronics flatter the picture somewhat. Even so, manufactured exports outside petroleum and gems and jewellery are growing at double digits. Non-petroleum merchandise exports grew 14.4%. Net exports added about 3 percentage points to first-quarter growth.
Trade agreements help too. The agreement with the UK came into force in July. The EU deal has been concluded, but is not yet in force. The smartphone story shows what is possible. Scale, production-linked support, trusted-partner standing and a growing component base gave India the biggest gain of any country in US smartphone imports from 2017 to 2024. This year’s budget cut duties on many inputs and components to repeat that model elsewhere.
For the rupee, the outlook is sober but reasonable. Much of the adjustment has already happened. A competitive real exchange rate, steady growth and reserves well above $700 billion make for a sturdier rupee than the mood suggests. If oil eases and capital returns, the pressure on it should ease.
There are no guarantees. Oil could stay high. Ties with Washington could stay unsettled for longer. The AI boom could keep drawing money away for another year. India also has work to do. It has to turn a currency tailwind into lasting competitiveness, by taking the smartphone model to components, machinery and labour-intensive goods.
In the short run, markets follow the mood. Over the long run, they follow the fundamentals. In the 15 years to August, $100 put into Indian equities grew to $282 in dollar terms, against $239 for emerging markets. India’s case did not vanish in the last two years. It was crowded out.
Investors walked away from India because it had no shovels to sell in the AI gold rush. They may come back because it has no hangover to nurse.
These are the author’s personal views.
The author is chief economic advisor, Government of India