CEA Nageswaran: The benefits of India's labour reforms must reach those who will shape our economic progress
V. Anantha Nageswaran 4 min read 25 Nov 2025, 12:05 pm IST
Summary
This is a pivotal moment. Now that India’s four labour codes have been notified, we have an opportunity to create a new employment ecosystem and align economic ambition with human dignity. We must seize it.
India’s economic achievement in recent years is significant—but its real test lies ahead. A rapidly growing workforce is stepping into the labour market with stronger aspirations than any generation before it: better pay, better prospects, better dignity at work.
