Emerging markets don’t have a lot of those data centres, and it’s not coming, trust me.” So said World Bank president Ajay Banga in New York last month. Even where an emerging economy can arrange the land, water, power and fiscal space they demand, policymakers should ask whether hosting them is the best use of scarce resources, and whether the incentives on offer have been weighed against their costs.
Nageswaran & Poojari: Let's welcome data centres—but on the right terms
SummaryAI hyperscalers have their eyes on India, but we must carefully weigh all commitment costs of hosting data centres against the benefits before extending scarce resources. The terms must be settled before we pay in advance.
Emerging markets don’t have a lot of those data centres, and it’s not coming, trust me.” So said World Bank president Ajay Banga in New York last month. Even where an emerging economy can arrange the land, water, power and fiscal space they demand, policymakers should ask whether hosting them is the best use of scarce resources, and whether the incentives on offer have been weighed against their costs.
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