Nageswaran: the stranger matters—why India must operate by rules rather than relationships

In May 2026, Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, addressed Sheffield’s annual Cutlers’ Feast with a question that seemed whimsical but was not: Can artificial intelligence (AI) make cutlery? It could, the AI systems he consulted replied, but usually as part of a wider manufacturing system, not by itself.
In May 2026, Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, addressed Sheffield’s annual Cutlers’ Feast with a question that seemed whimsical but was not: Can artificial intelligence (AI) make cutlery? It could, the AI systems he consulted replied, but usually as part of a wider manufacturing system, not by itself.
What interested Bailey was the larger story behind that answer: why did Britain industrialize first and what does that history tell us about how countries grow?
What interested Bailey was the larger story behind that answer: why did Britain industrialize first and what does that history tell us about how countries grow?
His answer, drawing on recent scholarship by economists Avner Greif, Joel Mokyr and Guido Tabellini, points to institutions—specifically, the trade organizations and commercial networks that broke down family and clan-based societies in medieval Europe, and thus over the centuries created the infrastructure for trusting strangers.
The Cutlers’ Company of Sheffield, founded in 1624, was not merely a regulator of the cutlery trade; it was, in retrospect, a training ground for the impersonal, rule-based coordination that eventually made industrial capitalism possible. Where the rule applies to everyone, the market can scale. Where the rule applies only to those without connections, it cannot.
Readers in India will immediately recognize the gap between those two worlds. We are, at our best, a society of extraordinarily high trust within networks. For example, various communities in India—Marwaris, Chettiars, Gounders and Gujarati merchants among other—are monuments to the power of trust within a circle of shared moral obligation.
The problem is the boundary of that circle. Outside it, the default switches from trust to suspicion, from rule to relationship. This is what the academic literature calls particularistic as opposed to generalized trust, and it is the central institutional difference between societies that scale and those that do not.
A recent essay by the economist David Oks on the Sino-Indian growth divergence puts this in its sharpest possible form. Beyond the well-known argument about China’s investment in health and education, Oks makes a harder claim: what Mao’s revolution did, at terrible and unforgiveable cost, was destroy the clan structures and kinship hierarchies that had organized Chinese social life for millennia.
When Deng Xiaoping opened up China’s economy in 1978, there was no landlord class left to capture rents and no kinship network powerful enough to distort the labour market at scale.
China was, in effect, a socially modern country that happened to be extraordinarily poor—a mismatch that rapid industrialization was almost bound to resolve. India, by contrast, achieved independence by negotiation rather than revolution. Its traditional social order survived more or less intact.
But the more precise diagnosis is this: India has failed to implement either model with any coherence. A relationship-based society that is serious about itself requires genuine devolution—small units of government fully empowered with fiscal resources and binding authority.
So far, we may have diffused accountability without distributing power. India has, in short, the centralization of a trust-based state without its institutional quality, and the social texture of a relationship-based society without the devolved architecture that would allow it to function.
The geopolitical context makes this institutional deficit more costly than ever. A fractured and conflict-prone world places a premium on speed, scale and impersonal coordination under uncertainty. Add to this the approaching AI cycle—which Bailey identifies as the likely next general purpose technology, the successor to steam and electricity—and the urgency compounds.
The countries that extract the most from AI will be those whose institutions enable rapid complementary innovation: clear legal frameworks, flexible labour markets and trust infrastructure that enables strangers to transact through algorithmic systems.
These are, almost precisely, the requirements of an impersonal, rule-based society. India’s risk is not merely that it will be slow to adopt AI; it is that it will under-extract from it, as it has under-extracted from previous technological cycles, because the institutional environment extracts a toll that other societies do not pay.
The state cannot close this gap by itself. The transition India needs—from a society that extends trust and obligation only within the network to one that extends them to the stranger, the citizen, the unknown person on the other side of a transaction—is not primarily a legislative task. It is a moral one, and it must be undertaken by both the governing and the governed simultaneously.
The Indian diaspora shows it is possible: the same person who navigates India’s labyrinth of relationship-based compliance becomes, in a different institutional environment, a scrupulously rule-following participant in an impersonal economy.
This is India’s defining challenge of the next generation. The geopolitical moment will not wait for the moral transition to complete itself at its own pace. There is no more time for gradualism. Both the government and the governed must act as if the stranger matters—because in a competitive, interconnected world, the stranger always does.
These are the author’s personal views.
The author is chief economic advisor, Government of India.