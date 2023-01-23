Name piper-payers who may be calling the tune

The new rules require influencers to forefront any “material connection" they happen to have with advertisers and other commercial agents. Beyond financial compensation and rewards, all benefits received in kind qualify for revelation, with or without conditions attached. Free samples of products or services, barter deals, unsolicited discounts or gifts, holiday tabs picked up, honours awarded, employment ties and personal relationships all count as material links. And every link must be displayed in a manner that is very hard to miss. In the case of a livestream, for example, a ticker crawling across the screen has to specify any such sponsorship without a moment’s break. Failure to comply with these rules would attract a penalty that could be a fine as steep as ₹50 lakh or an endorsement ban for up to six years. As with other regulatory frameworks of this kind, it is for people to keep watch, flag suspected violations and seek action against influencers with hidden backers. The very awareness of legal and public-esteem risks could deter business purposes being served in the guise of earnest chit-chat or expert advice. Of course, this may take a few newsy nabs of guilt, given the air of ‘anything goes’ that has prevailed all this while, especially in spaces with ears primed for crypto serenades and the like, but we should thank this policy for any self-restraint that gets exercised.