Nani Palkhivala: the expensive lawyer who fought for liberty

The financial prophet

For all that, Palkhivala was very much a part of the establishment. He was said to charge ₹100,000 a day, a huge sum at the time, and there’s no denying that his wins on property rights and bank nationalization overwhelmingly benefited the propertied elite. He was also deeply involved with big business. Inducted onto the Tata Sons board in 1960 by J.R.D., he eventually served as deputy chairman of Tata Steel and chairman of Tata Consultancy Services.