Nano businesses in India need special policy attention to flourish
Summary
- The smallest of Indian businesses face challenges that differ vastly from what confront other MSMEs. Dedicated policies to help them succeed and grow will boost inclusion and generate jobs. Perhaps it’s time to consider a separate ministry that focuses on such entrepreneurs.
Are we looking at the Indian micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector through the wrong lens? According to government data, there were over 63 million MSMEs in 2015, of which over 60 million were micro enterprises. Of these micro enterprises, though, how many would be ‘nano’ businesses?