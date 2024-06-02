Narayanan Vaghul: The deskless banker who deepened India’s money market
Summary
- The money market was often wracked in the past by wild swings in interest rates, lack of depth and paucity of instruments. Vaghul’s efforts made short-term debt tools popular and gave stability to the market. He shall also be remembered as an institution builder for his role at the helm of ICICI.
Legends abound about barefoot doctors or alfresco teachers. Here is a story about a deskless banker and his contribution to India’s financial system.