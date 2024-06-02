Narayanan Vaghul: The deskless banker who deepened India’s money market

Vaghul’s demise has occasioned a groundswell of tributes. Most of these are factual and sincere, but miss the central point about Vaghul’s enduring exertions: to raze barriers and reduce systemic inflexibilities. For example, it is said (and rightly so) that he was an institution builder, laying the foundations for the country’s first rating agency way back in the 1980s; but he was equally adept in shutting down institutions that were past their utility or sell-by date.