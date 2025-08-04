Mint Quick Edit | Modi’s swadeshi call: A pragmatic approach
The PM asking citizens to favour Indian made products is consistent with his emphasis on Atmanirbhar Bharat. This is a practical approach that needn’t be taken as a throwback to the days of India’s closed economy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to buy locally made products. “The world economy is facing instability and uncertainty. In such times, countries are focusing solely on their own interests," he said on Saturday, adding that India too “must remain alert to its own economic priorities."