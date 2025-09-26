India must weave biofuels into a rural energy network
Summary
India’s biofuel programme has served farmers well. To boost rural incomes, let’s now use fiscal resources to weave it into a wider web of rural feedstock supplies from diverse sources. The gains could justify the outlays.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent inauguration of a massive bamboo-based bio-refinery in Assam to produce fuel-grade ethanol is testimony to the government’s resolve to diversify feedstock for bio-fuels beyond India’s mainstay of maize and sugarcane.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story