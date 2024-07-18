A phase of even greater uncertainty could be in the offing on the geopolitical front. Trump is inclined to isolationism, and is against involving Americans in forever wars abroad. He is in favour of ending the war in Ukraine by letting Russia have its way, and of giving Israel a free hand to finish its job of wiping out the Hamas, whatever the collateral damage in terms of Palestinian civilian lives. This could push these two wars to a swift, if bloody, conclusion, but set the stage for greater geopolitical tensions and new arms races in Asia and Europe.