GST reform: Grab this chance to make it bold and beautiful
India’s goods and services tax (GST) is set for an overhaul by Diwali this year. With so much hope pinned on this reform, we must get every detail of the regime right. Here’s a look at some key issues that must be addressed by the GST Council.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Independence Day about launching the next phase of goods and services tax (GST) reforms by Diwali this year adds tremendous heft and seriousness to this long-awaited policy change. There is a lot to be said about its timeliness too—with global headwinds in the wake of US tariff tantrums having dampened sentiment considerably in India’s manufacturing and export sectors.