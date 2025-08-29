Since its peak in 2011, India’s private investment engine has been sputtering. Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) by the private sector as a percentage of GDP has fallen from a high of 31% in 2011-12 to around 26% in 2023-24. Public investment has stepped in to fill the void, with public GFCF now accounting for over 30% of total GFCF, up from less than 20% in 2013-14.