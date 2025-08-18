Mint Quick Edit | GST 2.0: Reform at long last
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of ‘next-generation’ reforms for the goods and services tax (GST) is welcome. With India's GST mop-up having stabilized, the reforms can focus on enriching the economy rather than filling state coffers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the stage for a transformative rejig of India’s goods and services tax (GST) regime by Diwali. “We have discussed with states and we are bringing next-generation GST reforms that will reduce the tax burden," he said in his Independence Day speech on 15 August.