Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | GST 2.0: Reform at long last

Mint Quick Edit | GST 2.0: Reform at long last

Mint Editorial Board

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of ‘next-generation’ reforms for the goods and services tax (GST) is welcome. With India's GST mop-up having stabilized, the reforms can focus on enriching the economy rather than filling state coffers. 

The government reportedly has a two-slab GST rate structure in mind for the most part.
Gift this article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the stage for a transformative rejig of India’s goods and services tax (GST) regime by Diwali. “We have discussed with states and we are bringing next-generation GST reforms that will reduce the tax burden," he said in his Independence Day speech on 15 August.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the stage for a transformative rejig of India’s goods and services tax (GST) regime by Diwali. “We have discussed with states and we are bringing next-generation GST reforms that will reduce the tax burden," he said in his Independence Day speech on 15 August.

Also Read: Simplify GST: It’s time for a single all-India identification mandate

Also Read: Simplify GST: It’s time for a single all-India identification mandate

The government reportedly has a two-slab GST rate structure in mind for the most part: items would be taxed at either 5% or 18%, with a 40% rate applicable to a handful of luxury and so-called sin goods. If this eases the bulk burden, it could stimulate consumption.

Along with refunds being processed faster and inverted duty structures being fixed, easily done by easing GST on inputs, the shift could yield significant gains for the economy.

Also Read: Ajit Ranade: A progressive GST is easier to promise than achieve

Thankfully, India’s GST mop-up has stabilized, enabling the Centre to rely less on this indirect tax. With cesses on their way out, opposition-run states have no reason to carp at the GST Council.

Also Read: Simplify India’s GST regime: The case for it is clear and it’s time to act

Perhaps a broad new bargain could draw energy, liquor and other left-out items into the GST net, thus giving the slogan of “One nation, one tax" added meaning. In general, our tax policy must go by what’s best for the economy and not what fills state coffers.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.