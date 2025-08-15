PM’s speech: Clarity counts as the stakes rise for India
To mark Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a set of new initiatives for the nation’s progress towards developed country status by 2047, while making nuanced statements loaded with policy intent. Given the challenges we face, every subtlety matters.
In the course of his longest Independence Day address yet, lasting 103 minutes, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced new programmes, reiterated the country’s commitment to self-reliance and advances aimed at making India a developed economy by 2047, felicitated the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on its centenary, and celebrated Operation Sindoor—not only by referring to the punishment inflicted on Pakistan in retaliation to terrorist atrocities by its non-state actors on Indian soil, but also by choosing to dress himself in different shades of saffron.