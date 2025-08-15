PM’s speech: Clarity counts as the stakes rise for India

India today finds itself unable to raise its level of gross fixed capital formation sustainably above 30% of GDP, but faster economic growth needs an investment ratio closer to 40%—or at least 35%—even if we count on technology to raise the output generated by each additional unit of capital. The result of this slump has been that India’s aspirational growth rate is no longer double-digit. Right now, even the annual 8%-plus needed for our Viksit Bharat goal looks like a stretch. Meanwhile, rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI) threaten to devour traditional office jobs.