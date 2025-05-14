The time is right for a reset of India’s trade ties with China
SummaryIndia’s PM has spelt out a new security doctrine vis-a-vis Pakistan, while the US has softened its tariff stance on China, reducing the likelihood of a global trade realignment. India should consider reviewing its Chinese ties to maximize their economic value.
The past few days have seen notable shifts of geopolitical and trade significance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reset red lines for India’s engagement with Pakistan. Elsewhere, the US and China called a momentary truce in their trade war, with talks underway on a bilateral deal. As history is moving at a frenetic pace, even if only in fits and starts, New Delhi should revisit its calculus of global relations.