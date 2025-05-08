The India-UK free trade deal is a game-changer for bilateral trade relations
SummaryIt will boost India-UK trade but also serve as a template for future agreements that India is negotiating with others. It’s a comprehensive deal that’s well attuned to global trade dynamics and could aid our supply chain integration.
The finalization of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom marks a historic step towards strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations. Businesses on both sides have welcomed the conclusion of trade talks that began in 2022 and were fast-tracked by successive UK governments.