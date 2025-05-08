The India-UK free trade deal is a game-changer for bilateral trade relations

Geopolitical context: The agreement comes amid global trade uncertainty. With many developed countries around the world looking to diversify their trade and investment partnerships, there is a growing search for reliable and resilient partners. India is positioning itself as a reliable partner through domestic reforms and efforts to emerge as a global manufacturing hub for exports. The trade agreement further signals India’s commitment to stability in trade policy. Also, India is negotiating agreements with other developed markets such as the US and EU that are expected to be equally comprehensive. This agreement may serve as a template.