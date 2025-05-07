Mint Quick Edit | An India-UK FTA at long last!
SummaryIndia and the UK clinched a free trade agreement just as it began to seem like an endless wait. It has many win-win aspects. Could 2025 turn out to be a year of trade optimism instead of gloom for India?
India-UK trade relations have taken a big leap with the two countries finally striking a free trade agreement (FTA). On Tuesday, the prime ministers of both countries announced the conclusion of a deal for which talks had seemed endless, given a bunch of sticky issues.