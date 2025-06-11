Data protection: A privacy shield shouldn’t end up as a barrier
Websites must adopt new consent protocols under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, while chatbots grab web traffic. Sites taking a user-friendly approach could keep users engaged and resist AI dominance of the internet.
The internet’s interface with users has been jostled over all the way from its early days of web browsers to today’s handy mobile apps. Now tools of artificial intelligence (AI) have entered the fray, just as India’s online privacy law is about to kick in. Together, they could alter the dynamics of internet usage.