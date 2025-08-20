India’s chip challenge: We must invest abroad to build at home
Our indigenous semiconductor mission is praiseworthy, but we still risk being left behind in this race. Let’s mobilize domestic private capital to invest in technology leaders and gain board influence globally.
When Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address spoke of a Made-in-India semiconductor chip becoming a reality, he was articulating more than an industrial goal. He was defining a new pillar of national security. In a world fractured by geopolitics, the ability to not just use but to influence and control the technology that powers our future is a matter of sovereignty. He recalled how past efforts to build chip manufacturing were blocked. India has identified this as a challenge and committed itself to the arduous journey of semiconductor self-sufficiency.