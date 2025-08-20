India’s chip challenge: We must invest abroad to build at home

The greater challenge is that the target is not stationary. It is galloping away from us. The world’s leading chipmakers in Taiwan, South Korea and the US are investing hundreds of billions of dollars to push the frontiers of physics and engineering ever further. This creates a dangerous paradox. If today we are theoretically $100 billion and 10 years behind the cutting edge, it is entirely possible that after five years and $50 billion of our own investment, we may find ourselves $200 billion and 15 years behind. Our progress may not be enough to even slow the widening of that gap.