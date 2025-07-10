India’s population can be an asset in the world’s war against climate change
The argument that a growing headcount is bad for the planet obscures the climate solutions that can be drawn from the power of multitudes. Signs have emerged in India already. If we get our strategy right, we could move from being ground zero of vulnerability to a position of climate leadership.
This World Population Day, let us critique the proposition that population growth is inherently bad for the planet. The notion that more people inevitably means more emissions, higher degradation and a greater drain on resources is arguably one-sided and might obscure where real solutions lie.