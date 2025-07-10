India’s population can be an asset in the world’s war against climate change

Our population can drive climate action: India has the natural resources to grow and thrive, whether it is to grow all the food we must or to generate all the renewables we need. However, we do also require a step change in resource efficiency and productivity—higher yields, better incomes and lower environmental impact. From green cooling technologies to sustainable construction materials, India’s scale generates the addressable market size to commercialize solutions that can lower the ‘green premium’ for India and potentially for the rest of the world too.