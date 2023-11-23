Narratives of India’s labour market vary but the reality doesn’t
Summary
- PLFS and CMIE numbers diverge on women-at-work and employment but the latter’s gloomy picture is less than convincing. A closer look at the data may explain some of what’s going on in the country.
The start of a new column is like the birth of a child. What you are going to name it, and expectations of how it will all turn out. This new column series (following in the tradition of Looking for Logic, Beyond Logic and No Proof Required) is named Rashomon Diaries. Films and cricket were my earliest romances, and they have tested time. Kurosawa’s Rashomon was released in 1950, a year with considerably fewer computers and manifestly less fake commentary. Rashomon is a film more appropriate for the conflicted and polarized times of today. Never have truths been more contested than now. Rashomon Diaries will attempt to shed light on, decipher and seek truth in this data-rich AI deep-fake world.