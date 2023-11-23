Narratives of India’s labour market vary but the reality doesn’t

Official Indian data on unemployment goes by the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS, current weekly status). It tells quite a story different from CMIE’s. Unemployment declined from 7.4% in 2017-18 (agricultural year July-June) to 4.2% in 2022-23. Coincidentally also a 3 ppt change, but this is over six years, not one month, and a decline, not an increase. The question analysts have to answer: Which version of reality approximates the truth best? To begin with, note that the PLFS-CWS unemployment rate of 4.2% for 2022-23 is the lowest since 2011-12, and not far from the 3.5-4.5% range that has prevailed since measurement began in 1983. Taking the more relevant usual status (unemployed for more than 30 days), the aggregate unemployment rate falls to less than 3%. CMIE-CPHS data (see chart) shows a steady increase from 4.7% in 2017-18 to 7.6% in 2022-23. The CMIE and PLFS show wildly divergent labour markets. What explains this divergence? Two important determinants of it are sampling design and definitions. Many have commented on the unrepresentative nature of the CMIE survey; here, let’s focus on differences in definition.