Opinion
Narratives of statistical decline require much corrective rework
SummaryThe story of a golden age in the 50s and 60s followed by a long slump fails to acknowledge strides made by official statistics
There has been a steady outpouring of articles and op-eds in the recent past complaining about a decline in our statistical system. A prominent illustration of this is a recent research paper by Pramit Bhattacharya written for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, India’s Statistical System: Past, Present, Future. As I intend critiquing this paper in this column, I should start by observing that it has many useful and valuable insights and should be read by all stakeholders in our statistical system. The problem is that these insights have been woven in a narrative which is deeply problematic. My column will focus on three types of problems, which also permeate the discussion on India’s official statistics.
